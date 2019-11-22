One in four people on Tipperary housing list refuse offer of a house

One in four people on Tipperary County Council's housing list turn down the offer of a house.

There are 3,400 people on the housing list in Tipperary but 25% of them offered housing refuse the offer.People on the housing list who refuse "two reasonable" offers of housing are removed from the list for a two year period.

The remarkable refusal rate was relayed to the elected members at the annual budget meeting of Tipperary County Council being held in Clonmel today (Friday November 22)

Sinead Carr,Director of Housing told the meeting that the refusal rate and the efficiency of making vacant houses available quicker would be treated as two priority areas in the first half of 2020.

Under the housing budget €6,866,110 for maintenance of local authority housing,€2,192,425 for housing grants/disabled grants and €12,504,472 for the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) and Long Term Leasing.