Taste of Roscrea finds a new home in the Black Mills

The hugely successful Christmas Festival held in Roscrea for the past seven years has found a new home in the Black Mills beside the Round Tower.

Exhibitors will be able to showcase their products in the historical indoor setting on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8.

Roscrea town is set to have a bumper two days of visitors and activities for all ages.

The committee known as Taste of Christmas has been working on this exciting project for a number of months and are generous in their praise for the OPW officials.

Cathaoirleach of the Roscrea/Templemore municipal district and chairperson of the festival Michael Smith spearheaded a proposal to seek permission to use the Black Mills for the upcoming event.

“I firstly would like to acknowledge the help and support the OPW staff has given our committee to make this a reality,” said Cllr Smith.

“This new venture was fully embraced by the local Authority who have co operated with us as we try create a real spirit of Christmas in the town.

“We are very fortunate to have dedicated volunteers who give of their time, working diligently in one of the towns historical sites”.

The committee has this year partnered with the Roscrea Lions Club to assist in their local Food Appeal.

Cllr Smith stated, “it promises to be an eventful and entertaining few days with the Black Mills full to capacity with food and craft stalls.

“Some lovely gifts for Christmas and all proceeds from this year’s event will help out the fantastic work by Roscrea Lions Club”.

Among the attractions for the children is the popular Santa’s train, snow globe, balloon modelling, face painting as Santa Claus awaits to meet all the boys and girls. The times of the Taste of Christmas is 12pm to 6pm each day.

Santa Claus will be waiting!