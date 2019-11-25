Tipperary cash boost as Clonmel Credit Union members looking forward to bumper dividend pay-out

Christmas is coming early for Clonmel Credit Union members as they look forward to one of the biggest dividend and loan interest rebates in the country.

As a result an extra €2.2m will be pumped into the local economy in the run up to Christmas.

The excitement is brewing in Clonmel Credit Union as it prepares to release its dividend and loan interest rebate.

This year, a 30% interest rebate and dividend of 0.2% will be presented to the AGM for approval on Wednesday, December 4.

These are among the highest rates of all Credit Unions in the country.

Simply put, borrowers in Clonmel Credit Union will get 30% cashback on loan interest paid this financial year.

Between rebate and dividend, a total of €2.2m+ will go straight back into the community.

How will you spend yours this Christmas!