28 Tipperary schools to benefit from Summer Works Scheme

A total of 28 schools across Tipperary will be able to undertake school improvements following the announcement of the Summer Works Scheme.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Alan Kelly and Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian.

“This is positive news for schools. It will also provide an important capital injection to the construction sector and boost job creation,” said Deputy Kelly.

"The scheme will make an enormous difference to the standard of facilities next year, with funding prioritised to upgrade and improve safety systems like fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting, as well as new surfaces on play areas and car parks,” said Ms Newman Julian.

The following schools will receive funding:

St Mary's Convent, Nenagh; Burgess National School; Eochaille Ara National School Newtown; Lissenhall National School; Kilkeary National School; Kildangan National School; Cloughjordan National School; Templederry National School

Kilenaule National School; St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh; Newport College; Ballycahill National School Thurles; St Michael's Girls National School Tipperary Town; Lisronagh National School; Newtown National School, Newtown Upper, Faugheen;

Two-Mile Borris National School; St Flannan's National School, Rathcabbin, Roscrea

Glengoole National School; Cloneen National School; Grange National School; Inch National School; Lismackin National School; St John's The Baptist Girls National School, Cashel; The Deanery Cashel; St John The Baptist Boy's National School, Cashel; Presentation Secondary School, Thurles; St Ailbe's Tipperary Town; Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir.