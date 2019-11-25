Cashel Christmas lights switch on next Friday, November 29

The Cashel Chamber of Commerce will officially switch on Cashel’s Christmas lights this Friday night, November 29.

The evening starts at 4.45pm with the choir from St John the Baptist girls school singing seasonal songs.

Followed by music from the Cashel brass band and the Cashel Dr Diarmuid O’Hurley Pipe Band.

There will be street entertainment with fire eating and juggling to get everyone into the festive spirit. The Chamber of Commerce has invested in a number of new light displays for the town and this will be your first chance to see them when they come on stream around 7pm.

The Chamber would like to thank Tipperary County Council for financial help with the Christmas lights in 2019.