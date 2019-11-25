RCDC meeting in Roscrea in support of the Dean Maxwell community nursing unit 

Roscrea Community Development Committee (RCDC) has contacted local TDs and councillors, and it appears that there is no proposal in place to ensure that the existing Dean Maxwell nursing unit, or new alternative long term stay facility, will be in place in 2021 or past that time, according to RCDC chairman John Lupton.

“It appears to RCDC that if a capital allocation is not put in place immediately for a newly built long term stay facility, that Roscrea and its people will have lost the long term stay facility for all time,” stated Mr Lupton.

“The HSE has made it clear that they will be closing the door to new long term stay residents entering Dean Maxwell in 2021 and thereafter.

“In the past Roscrea people had to mobilise for necessary facilities for the town and also to keep facilities in the town.

“Urgent necessity demands that Roscrea people mobilise once again,” added Mr Lupton.

RCDC urges the people of Roscrea and surrounding districts to come to this Thursday night’s (November 28) meeting in the Muintir na Tíre Hall at 8pm.

Roscrea people may have to commit themselves to a sustained campaign of action which may include taking to the streets in mass protest, stressed Mr Lupton.