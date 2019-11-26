N62 closed between Thurles and Horse and Jockey following collision

The N62 is expected to remain closed for a number of hours between Thurles and the Horse and Jockey following a serious collision.

Diversions are in place via Littleton.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care because of excess surface water on roads this morning.

Traffic travelling towards Horse and Jockey diverted at Turtulla cross via Cloughmartin (L-8018-0) and traffic travelling towards Thurles diverted via Yellowlough crossroads (L-4156-2).