Cashel fundraiser for South Tipperary Hospice

Local ladies Emily White and Mary Darmody recently held a fundraising table quiz in Brian Boru, Cashel to raise funds for the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

South Tipperary Hospice Movement is a community specialist palliative care service that provides support for people in South Tipperary/West Waterford with an advanced incurable disease.

The Hospice Movement aims to support patients and their families in their home as far as possible.

They aim to deliver the highest level of individualised care, showing respect, compassion and dignity to persons in their care.

They enlisted the help of Geraldine Anglim and members of Larkspur Park Tennis Club to help run the event which was a huge success.

There were thirty four tables at the event and Mary and Emily raised €4,000 for Hospice.

Mary and Emily would like to thank all the local businesses who donated spot prizes and supported them in any way, to Pat Horan and his staff at Brian Boru and to everyone who donated prizes or purchased raffle tickets.

Meanwhile, there will be another table quiz taking place next Friday night in McCarthy’s Bar Cashel. Table of 4 - €40 starting from 8pm.

This quiz is in aid of Cashel and District Social Services Ltd, Meals on Wheels.

Music afterwards by DJ Nathan Flynn.

Finger food and spot prizes on the night.

Cashel and District Social Services provide an excellent service to the community of Cashel through their well stocked Second Chance shop in Friar Street, delivering hot meals three time a week in Cashel and surrounding areas. Tel: 062 61395