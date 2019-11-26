Ambitious Fethard Town Park project welcomed by all community groups

Every facet of life in Fethard, and the surrounding towns and extensive rural hinterland, will benefit enormously from the ambitious multi million Fethard Town Park plan unveiled last week.

Sporting, educational, voluntary bodies, social and cultural groups will be given a massive lift as a result of the project.

The plan has been widely welcomed by the entire community, a community that is driving on the project.

Community representatives are actively engaged with Tipperary County Council, Coolmore and the Cashel & Emly Diocese and the project is being designed to ensure that everybody living in the Fethard and within a wide radius of the town will benefit.

The Fethard Town Park project received a massive boost last week with a €2.6m government regeneration grant.

The project will consist of a grass pitch, full size all weather pitch, dressing rooms, a gym, intergenerational hall, health consultation rooms, parking, a sensory garden, a 2.5m walkway, a cafe and open parkland.

Lands for the project have been gifted by Tipperary County Council, by Coolmore and by the Cashel & Emly Diocese.

Coolmore are providing a €1million benefit in kind donation as well as providing the full size all weather pitch.

Planning permission has been granted and work will start on the project next spring.

The project will take eighteen months to complete. It will have a significant impact on the generations to come, greatly enhancing their quality of life and making Fethard a more attractive place to live and work.

That impact will be very keenly felt at the Patrician Presentation secondary school.

The multi million euro development will take place adjacent to the school and provide the pupils, the staff and the parents with a wonderful array of facilities that will be the envy of most schools in the country.

“It is a win-win for the entire school community, pupils, staff and parents. These facilities will add enormously to the school in terms of well being programme now embedded in the junior cycle, it will have a very positive impact regarding the modern sporting facilities and the recreational facilities wi ll be widely used by parents and staff”, said Patrician Presentation principal Pat Coffey.

“We have already good sporting facilities but this will bring it to another level altogether, it will be a centre of excellence and the facilities put our school in a very strong position on enrollment and other matters. To have this on our doorstep is just amazing” he said.

“This project is not just about sport, it is about well being not just for the school community but for the whole town”, he said.

PJ Ahearne, chairman of Fethard GAA club said the project would be an incredible boost to the club.

“Between the four clubs involved, the juveniles ,ladies football, St. Rita's camogie and Fethard GAA, hundreds of people stand to benefit greatly.” he said.

With numbers always on the

up within

the club PJ explained that “things were very tight” in terms of facilities the club has at its disposal at the moment.

“This is going to change everything now, it will allow all the four clubs to grow, attract new members and realise the potential the club has” said PJ.

“Its a game changer for us really, Coolmore have been brilliant for this club and their involvement will bring on this club enormously. Fethard GAA club will be the envy of a lot of clubs, this means we are going to have facilities of a very high quality” said PJ.

PJ said the club were delighted to be involved in the planning for the project.

“This is for the whole community, people who are not involved in GAA or other sporting clubs are going to be catered for and will have plenty to do as a result of the wide range of recreational facilities involved because of the planned walking areas, the woodland park and the meeting rooms,this is going to be for everybody” said PJ.

Paul Kavanagh of Fethard Rugby Club said everybody associated with the club welcomed the project for the town.

“Everybody within the club is thrilled, we have over three hundred members and it is growing all of the time. These new facilities will be a wonderful addition” he said.

Six matches were played on their one pitch over the weekend just gone.

“Rugby is predominately a winter sport.Because of the demands on the pitch and the weather we have to cancel matches, these new pitches and all weather facilities are going to be of enormous benefit to the club”

Paul said the project was such that it would have an impact way beyond Fethard.

“We attract members from Urlingford, Ballingarry, and Clerihan so it it going to have a very wide reach” he said.

Ensuring that the project is designed for all in the community, an extensive consultative door to door process is to be embarked upon.

Lorna Bermingham, Youth Work Tipperary said that the various elements in the plan would mean that it had something to appeal to everybody.

“There is so much involved, the sensory garden, the woodland park the walking tracks, the cafe. All of those will give the whole community a reason to use the facilities. It will be a meeting point, a social outlet for the whole community. It is about bringing the community together, making it a welcoming place and all the elements are there to make that happen with this project” said Lorna.

Leading that process is Caroline Corcoran of the Community Council.

“We want to go out now into the community and assess the needs on the ground, door to door. We want to engage with everybody and give people an opportunity to have an input” said Caroline.

Anthony Fitzgerald, Tipperary County Council said Fethard was a wonderful community and this project would further enhance its status as a good place to live and work.

“It is an integrated plan and everybody is going together in the one direction. A lot of work has already been put in and the community is focussed on delivering a project of outstanding quality” he said.

