Coláiste Phobal team secures Munster final place

All roads led to Kildorrery GAA field in county Cork on November 18.

Our senior camogie team took to the field and played their Munster semi-final against Kinsale.

In the first half things weren't going our way and we headed into the dressing room down by 10 points on a score line of 4.05 to 0.7.

Great scores in the first half from Orlagh Phelan, Sharon Shanahan, Kellie Seacy, and Ciara Sammon. We regrouped at half time and knew we had to go all out in a big performance in the second half.

With 20 minutes to go we were down still by 10 points, and all odds were against us.

But luckily our backs were superb and got the ball down to the forwards and from there we scored five goals in a row, three of those goals from Caoimhe Flannery and two coming from Andrea Scully. We then topped it off with one final last point. The match ended on a score line of 5.10 to 5.08. The girls are now through to a Munster final.

Well done to management and girls and a massive thanks to TY students Sean Delaney and Adan Delaney for helping us out on the day.

Team members: Ceola Bergin, Nicole Brook, Alanna Cleary, Jane Cleary, Nicola Cleary, Reanne Conlon, Emily Doughan, Jessica Earley, Caoimhe Flannery, Eilish Gleeson, Kate Hogan, Khya Lynch, Alice Maher, Ciara Maher, Emma Murphy, Rebecca Murphy, Louise O’Brien, Isabel O’Meara, Tiffany O’Riordan, Orlagh Phelan, Leah Ryan, Ciara Sammon, Andera Scully, Fiona Scully, Kellie Seacy, Sharon Shanahan.

Team management: Ms O’Gorman, Robbie Bergin, Mary Shanahan, Una Teehan, Ms Hynes, Sean Delaney and Adam Delaney (TY helpers).

Badminton

On Wednesday, November 20, three girls’ badminton teams travelled to the Ursuline, Thurles, for the Tipperary League.

Both U14 teams played well and the U16 team won their section.

Congratulations to Abigail Wright, Abby Vozza, Orlaith Phelan and Lucy Lee.

TY Workshop

On Thursday, November 21, the TY classes were away for a trip to Irish Aid and Trocaire. They travelled to Dublin for the event. Thanks to the teachers who accompanied the group.

Intel Scholarship

Well done to Adam Dooley who sat his Leaving Cert in June this year. He received his Intel Scholarship to UCC. This is a great achievement and we wish Adam all the very best for the future. All in Coláiste Phobal are very proud of you.