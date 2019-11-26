Tipperary councillor raises concerns about overcrowded Limerick hospital

Tipperary councillor Seamus Morris has asked if Limerick Fire Service can stand over the the growing number of people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick following this Monday's unprecedented trolley crisis.

A total of 85 people were on trolleys on Monday at the hospital, the highest number ever on a single day in any Irish hospital.

Cllr Morris has now called on Limerick chief fire officer Michael Ryan to state if the service can stand over the growing trolley count at Limerick UHL.

He said the Emergency Department cannot be a safe work environment, not to mind patient safety.

"What steps have Limerick Fire Service taken to regain public safety in this out of control situation?" he asked.

Cllr Morris said that, as an elected representative from Tipperary, he was increasingly concerned for the workers in the hospital along with the patients and the people accompanying patients.

"I am very concerned that the HSE is not sticking by the conditions of the fire certificates which were part of planning or the safety statement which should be in place in every workplace by law," he said.

Meanwhile, there were 75 people on trolleys at the hospital this Tuesday morning, according to Trolley Watch figures.

There were 23 waiting on a bed at South Tipperary General Hospital, with five in Nenagh Hospital.

There were 37 on trolleys in University Hospital Waterford, and a further 33 in St Luke's in Kilkenny.