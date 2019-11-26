Major suspected cannabis grow house is uncovered in Tipperary

Gardaí seized €120,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants following a fire at a house in the Rathnavogue area of Roscrea, on Monday, November, 25.

Shortly after 7am, Gardaí from Roscrea and the local fire brigade attended the scene of a house fire in which extensive damage was caused to the property.

Once the fire was extinguished, gardaí searched the house and discovered it had been converted into a grow house which was using a complex cultivation system of heat lamps, fans and a watering system.

Gardaí seized mature cannabis plants worth approximately €120,000, along with the grow house equipment. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information, to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067-50450; the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.