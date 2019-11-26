Tipperary people's chance to find something special for Christmas at Clonmel auction

Larry O’Keeffe Auctioneer will hold a Christmas auction of antiques, furniture, jewellery, collectables and effects on Sunday, December 1 at 1pm in their auction rooms at Davis Road, Clonmel.

An auction is a great place to pick up a unique find and with Christmas just around the corner it is worth a venture to see if you can pick up that perfect Christmas gift.

The sale will include, briefly: Chest of Drawers, Grandfather Clock, Baby Grand Piano, Oil Lamps, Paintings and Pictures, Mirrors, Sewing Boxes, Card Tables, Waterford Crystal, Chesterfield Suites, Occasional Chairs, Vintage Wheel Chair, Brass Fire Accessories, Hummels, Royal Doulton Figures, Jewellery, Watches, Carriage Clocks, Anvil, Railway Bench- Over 500 lots.

The sale catalogue can be previewed in advance at www.larryokeeffeauctions.

com and viewing will take place on Friday, November 29, 10am - 6pm; Saturday, November 30 10am - 6pm and Sunday, December 1 10am - 1pm (time of sale) at Davis Road, Clonmel.

Larry O’Keeffe Auctioneer offers online live bidding for their clients, so you don’t have to miss out on that unique find!

New to auctions? Give it a go! Established in 1983, Larry O’Keeffe Auctioneer has over 35 years’ experience with antiques and auctions.

Larry and his team are on hand to answer any queries you have in relation to the lots for auction or the bidding process.

An auction is guaranteed to be an enjoyable day out.

You can sign up for text notifications. Simply text the word AUCTION to 50555 (this is a free text and you can unsubscribe at any time)