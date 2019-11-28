Tipperary County Council approves of 2020 budget after amending rates rebate on vacant commercial property

Tipperary County Council approved their budget for 2020 at a meeting held in Clonmel last Friday.

There was no formal vote taken when Chairman Cllr. Michael Murphy asked if the budget was approved after it was proposed and seconded.

Clonmel independent councillor Niall Dennehy was the only dissenting voice among the elected representatives that attended the annual meeting.

The most contentious issue of the day surrounded a move to change the refund on rates on vacant commercial properties.

Members proposed changes to a management proposal concerning three rates of rebates.

Some members said the management proposals did not go far enough and the members finally agreed on three rebate rates on vacant commercial property.

Previously fixed at 100%, rates will now alter to the following:

Less than €5,000 = 100% rebate

From €5,000 to €7,000 = 85% rebate

From €10,000 upwards = 70% rebate.

Cllr Ann Marie Ryan wanted a 50% rebate from €10,000 upward but withdrew her amendment after Chief Executive Officer Joe MacGrath said that the policy was a new one and that it would be reviewed during the year.

The management proposal to change the 100% commercial rates rebate on vacant property was made as a measure to provide economic stimulus as there was some evidence to suggest that the application of a full refund of commercial rates on vacant properties may be dis-incentivising the supply of properties.

Once agreement was reached on bands for a graduated rebate scale the budget had a clear run.

Members had already taken a decision in September to approve a 10% increase in local property tax which took the sting out of the annual estimates meeting.

The budget contained a new annual rate on valuation for 2020 of 0.1919.

County Manager Joe MacGrath said the rate was significantly lower than that approved by neighbouring local authorities.

It would mean reduced rate demands for 64% of properties, increased rate demands for 32% of properties and no change for 4% of properties.

The budget was proposed by Fianna Fail's Cllr. Roger Kennedy and seconded by Fine Gael's Cllr. Marie Murphy.

Cllr. Kennedy also proposed that the rebate rates proposed by the management be amendedl,a motion which was supported by the members.

Cllr. Annemarie Ryan said she wanted a fourth band to be introduced concerning the rebate on rates for commercial property.

Cllr. Ryan said, according to information gained under the Freedom of Information Act ,in 2018 in the Tipperary Town area 124 properties received commercial rate waivers totalling €283,000 (124 out of 465 properties)

€108,778 was waived between three properties alone, that is, approx 40% of the overall rates waiver applicable to just three properties.

Cllr. Ryan said if the council increased the commercial rate waiver relief to 50% those three properties alone would generate a revenue of over €50,000.

If her fourth band was included she said it would bring extra income to the council.

Liam McCarthy, Head of Finance, said the figures provided to Cllr. Ryan were done so in 2018 and with the change in the rateable valuation system matters had overtaken the situation that applied in 2018 and because of that there would not be as significant an income benefit.

Cllr. Ryan's proposal was seconded by Cllr. Davy Dunne.

Cllr. Dunne said that for three years Sinn Fein had been trying to get this rebate policy introduced to put pressure on property owners to use their property.

“I believe the council proposal does not go far enough. It needs to go further. There are three or four businesses fiddling the system” insisted Cllr.Dunne.

Cllr. Seamus Hannafin said the vast majority of vacant properties are owned by people who cannot get anybody to rent them.

The system introduced cannot be a punitive one.

When it came to passing the budget after a lengthy debate Cllr. Niall Dennehy asked what moral authority the council had to pass a budget given that members of Clonmel Borough District voted for the restoration of Clonmel Corporation and South Tipperary County Council.

He was the only councillor in the chamber to object to the passing of the budget presented to the members.

The 2020 allocation from government has been increased to €27,136,959,an increase of €1,185,357 from last year.

