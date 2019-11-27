Cashel Lions Club peace poster competition 2019

The presentation of certificates for the Cashel Lions Club peace poster contest took place in the Cashel parish centre on Tuesday, November 12.

The presentation ceremony attracted a large crowd of pupils from local primary schools together with parents, teachers and members of Cashel Lions Club and friends.

This year’s peace poster competition had 172 entries from twelve local primary schools. This is an annual international competition and this year’s theme is ‘journey of peace’.

The phenomenal task of judging this year’s entry fell to Petronelle Clifton Brown.

In her address to the audience on the night Petronelle provided an excellent and constructive commentary on each of the winning posters which was appreciated by the budding artists in the audience.

Petronelle praised the artistry and imagination of the winning entries and commended the schools and Cashel Lions Club for promoting and engaging with the peace poster contest on an annual basis.

The winning entry from each of the twelve schools was presented with a certificate by Cashel Lions club president, Eddie Morrissey.

The twelve school winners were, Allanah McLoughlin (Ballinure), Emily Clifton Brown (Ballytarsna), Conor Wheston (Cashel boys), Deniza Gherasim (Cashel girls), Ruby Murphy (Deanery), Oisín Howley (Dualla), Aoife Coyle (Golden), Mary Ellen Holmes (Knockavilla), Jack Nugent (New Inn boys), Kate Hennessy (New Inn girls), Fionn O’Brien (Rosegreen), Lisa Shanahan (Rossmore).

The winner of the Cashel Lions Club Peace Poster 2019 is Conor Wheston from St John the Baptist boys school, Cashel.

Conor produced a highly creative interpretation of the ‘journey of peace’ theme in his poster which he described as ‘symbolising the different thoughts of people troubled by war and people that are blessed with peace in their country’. The colourful poster was framed with flags representing countries that are United Nations peacekeepers.

In his address on the night, Cashel Lions Club president Eddie Morrissey outlined the range of voluntary, community and charitable activities engaged in by Cashel Lions Club.

He explained that the aim of the peace poster competition is to ‘promote peace, tolerance and international understanding’ and to encourage young people between the ages of eleven and thirteen to engage creatively with the concept of peace. He also explained how winning the local peace poster contest could be the first step to becoming an internationally recognised artist as the winning local entry goes forward to a national competition with the possibility of entering an international contest with a prize for the winner of $5,000 and twenty four runners up prizes of $500.

Cashel Lions Club and all involved in the peace poster contest 2019 thank everyone who engaged with this year’s contest, particularly the teachers who co-ordinated it in the twelve schools, and wish Conor Wheston success in future rounds of the competition.

The winning entries will be displayed in the near future in the Affinity Credit Union, courtesy of the manager.