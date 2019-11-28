Tipperary gardaí arrest two males over dud notes

The gardaí in Nenagh have arrested two males over the circulation of counterfeit currency in the town.

A local man was arrested last Thursday and questioned in relation to a number of incidents in which fake notes were tendered over the last month.

He has since been charged with five counts of theft/deception and was remanded in custody at a special sitting of Nenagh Court.

The second individual was arrested following a similar offence in Nenagh last Friday.

Gardaí are warning that attempts are still being made to pass dud notes in and around the town.

Suspicions should be reported to Nenagh Garda station.