Tipperary gardaí probe serious assault on woman

The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating an incident in which a woman was allegedly assaulted by a male in the Silvermines area.

The woman is understood to have sustained serious injuries in the incident, which happened on Monday of last week.

Meanwhile, gardaí are carrying out inquiries after damage was caused to a window on Main Street, Borrisokane, last Tuesday week. This incident happened at around 5.30am.

A motorbike was stolen in a burglary at Scart, Roscrea, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday last week. It is believed that the scrambler-type bike was taken from a shed. It has not been recovered.

Elsewhere, gardaí have issued another appeal for people not to leave valuable items in unattended vehicles.

This follows another theft of tools from a van parked in Birdhill overnight last weekend.

Tools were also stolen from a vehicle parked on Silver Street, Nenagh, in the early hours of Thursday last.

And a car was damaged at Marian Estate, Newport, early on Friday last.