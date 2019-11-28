Co. Tipperary man assaulted two gardai while being placed in Cahir Garda Station cell

A 23 year-old man, who assaulted two gardai while being placed in a cell at Cahir Garda Station, had little memory of the incident, his solicitor told Cashel District Court.

Carlos Haughton of 40 Barnora Crescent, Cahir pleaded guilty at the court to assaulting Gda. O'Brien and Gda. Kieran Elliott at Cahir Garda Station on December 23, 2018.

Gda. Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Mr Haughton was arrested and taken to Cahir Garda Station and while being placed in a cell he became agitated and resisted the gardai.

The defendant grabbed Gda. O'Brien's arm and the front of his vest. They struggled and fell. Gda Kieran Elliott came to the cell to assist.

Carlos Haughton was waving his arms and legs and continued to resist. Gda O'Brien was assaulted in the face and Gda. Elliot received minor injuries to his ribs after Mr Haughton's knees struck him in his chest area.

Sgt. O'Leary said Mr Haughton had eight previous convictions for public order and drugs offences. Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client wished to apologise to the two gardai for his behaviour. He had very little memory of what happened in the cell but acknowledged the offences he committed.

He was highly intoxicated and it seems he may have been brought to the garda station because of that. The solicitor outlined that Mr Haughton lived at home and hasn't been in trouble since that date. He also obtained a job in a Cahir factory and for the first time in a while he was earning a wage.

After considering all the evidence, Judge Terence Finn ordered a Probation Report to be prepared on Mr Haughton and requested the Probation Service to assess his suitability to do community service. The case was adjourned to Cashel Court on February 27 for the production of the report.