Free parking for Cashel in run-up to Christmas

Cashel Chamber of Commerce resident Martin Lynch has welcomed the free parking initiative for the Christmas shopping period in Cashel.

Speaking of the free parking initiative, Mr Lynch said:”the initiative will see a suspension of parking charges every Saturday in Main Street and Friar Street car parks during December.

It will begin on Saturday December 7 and will continue for every Saturday until December 28.

As Cashel is getting ready to have one of the biggest Christmas shopping seasons ever, Cashel Chamber is doing all it can, in conjunction with Tipperary Co Council to welcome shoppers into Cashel town.

Mr Lynch said: “it is important for Cashel to look and feel festive and this year the Chamber has invested a substantial amount of money in the upgrading and introduction of new Christmas lights.

“I want to acknowledge the financial assistance we have received from the businesses of Cashel as without their ongoing support the Chamber would not be able to continue with the Christmas lights project.

I would like to thank Tipperary Co Council for their ongoing support and assistance in this free parking initiative.

“I would also like to remind people that Cashel has a fantastic retail offering and these local businesses are the economic backbone of Cashel.

I would encourage everybody to shop local in the run up to Christmas and to keep supporting our local economy,” added Mr Lynch.