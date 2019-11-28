An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to visit Thurles tomorrow to open sheltered housing project

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit Thurles tomorrow morning when he will officially open the 36 unit Monastery Close, sheltered accommodation centre which has been taken over by the Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association.

The Association (TLTHA) is an approved housing body operating in the town of Thurles and most recently also in Roscrea. Since the establishment of the company in 2001 and working closely with Tipp County Council, it has provided a total of 61 social housing units .

While TLTHA was founded by Thurles Lions Club, which raised €250,000 for its foundation, today it operates closely with, but independently of, Thurles Lions Club under a separate

Board of Directors.



Monastery Close which was originally constructed as a retirement village in 2009 has 26 of the units occupied by approved applicants for social housing with the remaining eight being private tenants.

The development comprises a mix of adults who require accommodation, social and private, elderly and middle aged, persons with disabilities and able bodied.

The opening takes place at 10:15 am on Brittas Road.

The Taoiseach will also attend the Garda Graduation ceremony in Templemore Garda Training College in the afternoon.