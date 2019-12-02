Traffic management needed for Knockavilla - Kennedy

Cllr Roger Kennedy requested that the Council recommend and implement traffic management at Knockavilla NS in order to prevent a serious accident. Management responded: “The district engineer will conduct a site visit in the coming weeks to assess possible improvements at this location.

"A funding source will then need to be identified for any such improvement works identified.”

Cllr Kennedy also requested that a harder anti skid surface be laid at the Ironmills Junction in Annacarty. Management replied: “this section of road is included in the 2020 restoration improvement roads programme.

“As part of the improvement works to be carried out to this road, it will include the application of a new wearing course.”