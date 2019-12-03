South Tipperary General Hospital management appeal to public to only present at emergency department in cases of genuine emergency

The Emergency Department (ED) at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) is currently experiencing significant overcrowding. Presentations to the Emergency department have increased, these patients have a variety of complex needs.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.The management at South Tipperary General Hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused, but be assured that all clinical staff are working to improve patient flow within the hospital"

