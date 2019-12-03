New plans for Dean Maxwell nursing unit in Roscrea are the 'most viable' - Browne

The latest proposals from Tony Dolan, the new owner of Sean Ross, to provide a site for new nursing home facilities in Roscrea has been described as the most viable solution to cover for the services lost by the future closure of the Dean Maxwell unit, according to Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne.

The winding down of the care facility has produced much concern and uncertainty as any alternative proposals have been long absent.

Speaking on the new proposals, Mr Browne said: “these new proposals offer some much needed positivity in light of the ongoing concerns over the future of the Dean Maxwell nursing home.

“Tony Dolan has agreed to come on board to help facilitate a viable solution by offering a site on which to build new units and keep nursing home facilities in the area.

“The government and HSE have been far too negligent towards the needs of the people of Roscrea and the wider region leaving a large deficit in the services on offer to our elderly. With this offer on the table, the ball is now firmly in the court of Minister Harris and the Department of Health to provide the additional funding needed so that we can see this project enacted and successfully completed,” added Mr Browne.