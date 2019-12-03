Two Tipperary schools make Top 50 third level feeder schools list

Two Tipperary schools have made the Top 50 third level college feeder school list published this morning.

Cistercian College, Roscrea comes in at number 24 on the Irish Times list, with Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, at 41.

Presentation Thurles is also at number 15 on the top girls' feeder schools, while Cistercian College is at seven on the boy's list, where they are joined by St Joseph's CBS Secondary School, Nenagh, at number 20.

Cistercian College is the top feeder school for North Tipperary, followed by Presentation Secondary School, Thurles.

In South Tipperary, the top school is Rockwell College, Cashel, with St Anne's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town, in second place.

The full list for North Tipperary is:

Cistercian College, Roscrea; Presentation Secondary School, Thurles; St Mary's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Nenagh; St Joseph's CBS Secondary School, Nenagh; Clochar na nUrsulach, Thurles; Scoil Mhuire, Clochar na Trocaire, Newport; Borrisokane Community College, Borrisokane; St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh; Scoil na mBraithre Criostai, Thurles; Our Lady's Secondary School, Templemore; Colaiste Phobal, Roscrea; Nenagh College, Nenagh; Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles.

The full list for South Tipperary is:

Rockwell College, Cashel; St Anne's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town; The Abbey School, Tipperary Town; Scoil Mhuier, Carrick-on-Suir; Ard Scoil na mBraithre, Clonmel; Cashel Community School, Cashel; Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel; Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel; Clochar na Toirbhirte, Ballingarry, Thurles; Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir; Scoil na mBraithre, Carrick-on-Suir; St Aible's School, Tipperary Town; Central technical College, Clonmel; Scoil Ruain, Killenaule, Thurles; Comeragh College, Carrick-on-Suir; Patrician / Oresentation Secondary School, Clonmel.

The main choice of third level colleges for students in North Tipperary was UL, with 28 students from Scoil Mhuire, Newport, taking up places, followed by 27 from St Joseph's, Nenagh, attending IT Limerick.

In South Tipperary, the top choice by far was IT Waterford, with 41 students from Ard Scoil na mBraithre, Clonmel, taking courses there, and a further 29 from Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, also going to Waterford.