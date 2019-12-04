Tipperary man is jailed for cashing dud €50 notes

A man who cashed a number of fake €50 notes around North Tipperary has been jailed for a total of 10 months by Nenagh Court.

Shane Harty with an address at 11 Barr an Chnoic, Nenagh, pleaded to theft or fraud in Nenagh, Roscrea and Dolla between October 5, 2019, and November 1, 2019.

The court heard that Mr Harty went into O’Connors Supermarket, Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on October 5 and handed in a counterfeit €50 note. He paid for an item worth €5 and received €45 back in change.

The shop was at a loss for the money.

On October 8, he went to the Eagles Nest in Dolla and again bought an item for €5 and got €45 in change. The shop was at the loss of the €50.

On October 22, he bought items in Aldi, Roscrea, using a dud €50 note.

On November 1, he attempted to pay for items in SuperValu, Roscrea with a fake €50 but the cashier refused to accept it.

Mr Harty also pleaded to driving without insurance at Martyrs Road, Nenagh, on November 17, 2019.

He was observed by gardaí who knew he was disqualified at the time. He fled the scene.

On November 21, at Abbey Street, Nenagh, he was stopped by gardaí for no insurance and when searched two counterfeit €20 notes were found.

The court heard that Mr Harty had 70 previous convictions, including eight for no insurance.

His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said Mr Harty had a “dreadful record”.

However, he was still a relatively young man who was married with two children.

“There is no excuse for driving without insurance,” she said.

However, Ms McKeever pointed out that Mr Harty had never had a road traffic accident.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sentenced Mr Harty to two months for the offence at O’Connors Supermarket, and a further three months for the offence at Aldi.

She jailed him for five months, concurrent, for no insurance at Martyrs Road, and five months, consecutive, for the offence at Abbey Street.

She disqualified Mr Harty from driving for four years.

She fixed recognizance in his own bond of €500, with an independent surety of €1,000, €500 of which was to be lodged in court and to be approved by the court.

Judge MacGrath sentenced Mr Hary to a total of 55 days in prison, concurrent, for the non-payment of fines totalling over €2,000.