Court
Tipperary man on waiting list of 21,000 to see neurologist used cannabis for relief
Defendant suffers from seizures
Nenagh Court: Tipperary man on waiting list of 21,000 to see neurologist used cannabis for relief
A man who suffers from seizures uses cannabis for relief, Nenagh Court was told.
Gerry O’Connor of 17 Hamilton Drive, Nenagh, pleaded to possessing cannabis valued at €5 at Nenagh Garda station on July 24, 2019.
Solicitor David Peters said Mr O’Connor used it for medical purposes.
“He is waiting to see a neurologist but there are 21,000 people on the waiting list,” he said.
However, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that, “unfortunately, he has broken the law”, and fined Mr O’Connor €100.
