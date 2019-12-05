Christmas Tree Festival in Nenagh catches the festive spirit

The Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival is being held again this year at St Mary’s Church of Ireland on Church Road.

The Christmas Tree Festival runs from December 11 to December 15, 1pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday and 10:30am to the Carol Service, at 5pm on Sunday.

To enter, contact Lisa Drummond by text on 086-8206514 or e-mail lisadrum66@gmail.com by December 6, and include your name, contact details, which category you wish to enter (Business or Retail, Individual, Organisation) and when you hope to bring in your tree(s). Set up times are Saturday, December 7, from 2pm to 6pm and Monday, December 9 from 4pm to 8pm. Trees can be removed the day after the festival ends, or after Christmas.

This year’s beneficiary is CARMHA, who provide free counselling and support services for those over 18 years with all addiction (alcohol, drugs, gambling) and associated mental health issues, as well as for family members. They are based at 81 Silver Street; ph: 087-7722671 or e-mail: carmha@outlook.ie