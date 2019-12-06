Tipperary joins in 16 days of Action against violence against women

UL Hospitals Group is working together with An Garda Siochana, Adapt House, Clare Haven, Ascend Services, TUSLA, HSE and other agencies across the Mid-West as part of the annual campaign 16 Days of Action to raise awareness on violence against women.

Anne Hegarty, medical social work (MSW) manager, along with her team invited staff, service providers and members of the public to learn more about the 16 Days of Action campaign by attending an information session at UHL on Monday, November 25th. They were also delighted to be joined by hockey international Roisin Upton and members of An Garda Siochana on the day.

“The MSW team offer a confidential support and information service to those who are affected by domestic violence across all the UL Hospitals Group. We work with women and children who have experienced domestic violence or who are at risk of experiencing violence,” Ms Hegarty said.

The campaign runs from November 25 (UN Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10 (International Human Rights Day). Organisations in the Mid-West, Ireland and around the world are running a range of activities to raise awareness about issues of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

The 16 Days of Action Campaign is a key opportunity to raise awareness and call for changes at an international, national and local level to make women and children safe from abuse.

Further Information Stands are being held in Nenagh Hospital on December 9.

The focus of this year’s Women’s Aid campaign includes: Femicide -The Legacy of Loss and Save it -Share It National Awareness campaign.

UL Hospitals Group is supporting Women’s Aid in its campaign theme Save It -Share It

During the 16 Days of Action, Women’s Aid will build better awareness and understanding of the complex nature of domestic violence in our communities and online. The Women’s Aid National Helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. The only problem is, not many women know about it.

Through this campaign, Women’s Aid wants every woman in Ireland to have this number. Women’s Aid wants every woman in Ireland to know that support is available if they ever feel afraid, or if they ever feel unsafe. So please save this number, 1800-341900 and share it.