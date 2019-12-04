NEWS
Gardaí investigating after migrants found on ship in Waterford
Gardaí are investigating after migrants were found on a cargo ship in Waterford this evening.
The crew found eight males hiding on the bulk cargo ship, which was travelling from France to Ireland, at Belview Port.
All eight are believed to be from Eastern Europe. All are in good medical condition, with the garda immigration officers attached to Waterford Garda Station currently dealing with the males, who will be processed under the immigration law.
