Stewards needed for Co. Tipperary Christmas tractors parade
Fairy light festooned tractors parading through Carrick-on-Suir during a previous Christmas pageant
Organisers of the Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir Parade have issued an appeal for volunteers to work as stewards at the event.
The pagaent of fairy light festooned tractors through the town centre takes place on Saturday 14th December from 5pm – 8pm.
Anyone with a few hours to spare is asked to message the Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir Facebook page.
