Tipperary Food Producers publish booklet to introduce children to the delights of Tipperary artisan products

Tipperary Food Producers, a network of Tipperary’s artisan food and beverage producers established in 2008, has launched a fun and educational children’s book titled The Tipperary Food Tour.

The book was launched with a special dinner featuring entirely Tipperary produce in Roly’s Bistro’s new private dining venue, Saint John’s Hall on Thursday, November 21.

A captivating read, the animated book brings local artisan food production to life for children.

The book is full of food, facts and fun to encourage children to engage with local, artisan food and how it is produced. It takes children on a journey, learning about the provenance of great locally produced food as well as the importance of a healthy, balanced diet.

The front cover of the booklet

The story follows a group of children exploring the Premier County, where they visit 32 local producers and collect enough food ahead of the Long Table Dinner at the Rock of Cashel.

The Tipperary Food Tour is suitable to be read by children aged seven upwards and is a fun story, beautifully illustrated and highlights the importance behind good nourishing food through experiential learning.

Network chairman Con Traas, owner of The Apple Farm in Cahir, said - “We are delighted to launch this fantastic children’s book, increasing awareness of local, quality food among young children.

“The idea of the book came from the food producers themselves who wanted to instill in their own children the love and value of great locally produced food, and they did this by storytelling.

“Together with food writer and children’s author Fiona Dillon, the Tipperary Food Tour was created. The book really enables children to learn more about what makes artisan food and beverages so special, encouraging them to try new foods, and helps them to appreciate the value of a nutritious balanced diet.”

He added - “More so now than ever, people need to be conscious of reducing their carbon footprint and by buying locally, it enables a very effective way of doing this.

“Education is key and the earlier we can highlight this with children the better. The book is a great asset for teachers and parents in order to really explain the environmental benefits of buying locally.”

Thirty primary schools in Tipperary experienced the food tour through a specially commissioned series of school visits, incorporating a virtual reality 3-D tour of farms and food producers, as well as visits to the schools by food producers and a food ambassador.

The schools also received free books and school workbooks to add value to lessons about local foods.

The Tipperary Food Tour book is printed here in Ireland and is developed, published and distributed by the Tipperary Food Producers.

The RRP is €8.99 and it is available at www.tipperaryfoodproducers.ie.