Progress in delivering 55 new social houses in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District outlined at Council meeting 

Fifty-five new social houses are under construction, recently completed or planned in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, local councillors were informed last week.

Tipperary Co. Council housing department officials reported the final five houses in the 21-house Abbey View estate in Fethard and final five houses in the 14-house An Grianan development in Killenaule are due to be completed later this month.

Housing officer Jim Dillon reported construction is underway on three more social houses at Strylea in Fethard and the second stage of planning for 10-proposed social homes in Mullinahone has been approved and a design team appointed.

Meanwhile, a planning application is being prepared for a Camphill Community development of seven houses in Carrick-on-Suir.

While the Council's social housing building has increased this year it has only purchased one existing house to add to its social housing stock in Carrick-on-Suir MD while the purchase of two other homes has been agreed.

The progress of social housing projects in the district was outlined at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

The meeting was told the planning application for the 10 social houses planned for Mullinahone will come before the Council in February/March next year.