The father of Tipperary ICMSA president Pat McCormack has died

Tipperary County Council this Monday passed a vote of sympathy to the family of ICMSA president Pat McCormack on the death of his father, Thomas.

Mr McCormack passed away over the weekend in his 93rd year.

The vote pf sympathy was proposed by Cllr Michael Fitzgerald.

Mr McCormack, Lisheen Upper, Greenane, Tipperary, died peacefully on December 8 at his residence.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary (née Power) and his brothers Paddy and Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his daughters Bridget (Ryan) and Catherine (Walsh), sons Pat and Donal, his sister Breda(Ryan), brother Donie, grandchildren Mary, Tom, Michéal, Hannah, Cormac, Shane, Kate and Nora- Mae, sons in law Mixie and Liam, daughter in law Joanne, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary, this Monday, December 9, from 5pm with removal 7.30pm to St Michael’s Church, Tipperary.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to South Tipperary Hospice.