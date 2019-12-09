UCC Quercus scholarship for Cashel Community School student James O’Sullivan

James O’Sullivan, Leaving Certificate student 2019, has been awarded the prestigious Quercus Entrance Scholarship to UCC having achieved the maximum 625 points in his Leaving Certificate.

Principal, John Gallagher was delighted to accept an invitation to represent Cashel Community School at the awards ceremony in the Devere Hall, UCC on Monday, December 2.

UCC awarded Quercus Entrance Scholarships to 77 students at a ceremony celebrating their extraordinary academic achievements.

Sixty Quercus entrance scholarships of up to €2,000 each, are offered for competition on the basis of results in the Irish Leaving Certificate examination or equivalent.

The scholarships are tenable only in University College Cork, for the First Year of a full-time primary degree programme at UCC in the session following the Leaving Certificate examination on which the award is based.

The Quercus Talented Students Programme seeks motivated students who can demonstrate high intellectual achievement.

James joins a select group of students in UCC to have been awarded a scholarship. His proud parents, Michael and Geraldine were also present at the ceremony. Their commitment to, and support of, their family’s education in Cashel Community School and now in UCC has been recognised through James’s award.

As a recipient of the Quercus Scholarship, James will receive opportunities to participate in the Quercus lecture series and invitations to networking events.

We wish James every success in his studies in Physics and Astrophysics and we look forward to hearing of his progress in the coming years.