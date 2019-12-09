Urgent reminder to support Roscrea Christmas food appeal

Cllr Shane Lee has called on the general public for their kindness once again this Christmas.

Following on from huge support in recent years Cllr Lee calls for support with his food appeal this Christmas.

“At a time where it can be very very difficult for families it’s very important as a community that we support one another at a time that can be very difficult,” he said.

“I've seen how beneficial this appeal is to families and the happiness it brings by helping them out. It’s absolutely heart warming to see a smile on their face when I arrive with some food to the household and how grateful they are to receive it.

“I've been doing this appeal over five years now and this year I ask you please to support the appeal if at all possible. There will be kind hearted people who support this initiative every year and thankfully they have come on board again this year. There is also huge work done by voluntary groups like the Lions Club, SVDP and others so whatever way you can help, please do as it’s greatly appreciated.” Families who wish to avail of this appeal - Shane can be contacted on 086 - 3296667 in the strictest of confidence.

The collection points are as follows:

Kennedy Park, December 16, 5.30pm until finish, door to door collection, Shane Lee.

Ashbury, Mary Mc Namara, until December 17, drop off at Mary’s.

Ayrhill Court, Richard Loughnane, December 16, 6pm until finish, door to door collection.

Roscrea town centre, Mark Devereux collection point for the wider community, drop off until December 17.

Meanwhile, Roscrea Lions Club is appealing for any food or cash donations before Christmas at the following times and locations:



Thursday, December 12, Bernies Supervalu, 10am to 9pm, Tesco 11am to 5pm.



Thursday December 19, Bernies 10am to 9pm, Tesco 11am to 8pm.



Friday, December 20, Bernies only 10am to 9pm.