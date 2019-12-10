€6,000 Godolphin bursary for Dundrum’s Emma Ryan

Emma Ryan is a Leaving Certificate student in Cashel Community School.

Emma is the eldest daughter of Joe and Joan Ryan of Bishopswood, Dundrum and she hopes to study Food Science in UL next year.

As this year’s winner of the Godolphin Bursary she is guaranteed €1,500 for each year of her four-year undergraduate programme and she has also been presented with a laptop.

This is the third year that the Godolphin Bursary has been awarded in Cashel Community School. Emma is pictured being presented with her award by Willie Brogan, (Godolphin) at a ceremony held in the school.

Speaking at the event Mr Brogan commended all those who had entered this year’s competition. John Gallagher, principal expressed the school’s profound appreciation to the Godolphin Syndicate for their on-going support of the school.

He congratulated Emma and wished her every success as she prepares for the 2020 Leaving Certificate.