St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh scores top marks in Science and Physics

St Joseph’s College in Borrisoleigh near Thurles provides a good quality of teaching and learning in Science and Physics, a new report finds.

On September 16 last, subject inspections in Science and Physics were carried out at Saint Joseph’s College, a privately owned co-educational secondary school located in the town of Borrisoleigh.

The report was published on November 20. All schools across the State are subject to such inspections to ensure compliance with national standards.

St Joseph’s had an enrolment of 272 students at the time of the evaluation.

The key findings of the report are: “the quality of teaching in Science was good and the quality of teaching in Physics was very good.

The science teachers have engaged very well with the new science specification and all lessons made very good use of enquiry-based learning.

The quality of learning was good, though there is a need for teachers to spend more time checking on the intended learning during lessons.

Subject provision and whole-school support for the sciences are very good; Science is a core subject and the uptake of Physics at senior cycle is good.

The school has three well-resourced laboratories which allow for very good access to students for practical work and investigations.

The schemes of work that the science department have produced are good, though there is scope for them to be developed further.”

