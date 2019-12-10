Grand finale of Co. Tipperary GAA club’s 12 Days of Christmas Draws takes place this weekend

The Swan Club's final 12 Days of Christmas Draw party takes place in The Old Mill in Carrick-on-Suir this Saturday, December 14 from 9pm until late.

Final night draw prizes include a €10,000 overall winner, two €1,000 prizes and five €500 winners on the night. There will be live music, finger food, and lots of craic.

The draw is expected to take place at 10pm

The €500 draws continue to take place daily in the meantime, and you can watch them live on the Swan Club's Facebook each night this week at 8pm. Congratulations to all the winners so far.