Tipperary County Council to spend €7m on renewing public lighting

Tipperary County Council is to draw down a loan of €7m to start converting the county’s public lighting to LED lighting in 2020, councillors were told at their December meeting

The money will be recouped over 10 years and is part of the council’s climate action plan to cut energy use.

The decision to raise a loan for the work was welcomed by Cllr Seamus Hanafin.

However, Cllr Michael O’Meara asked that the council widen its borrowings and get a loan of up to €200m to repair the county’s local and regional roads.

Calling on the council to investigate the possibility of raising a loan for roads, he said: “While public lighting is important, you can’t forget people living on real rural roads.”

He said that the fact that €200m was estimated to be required for Tipperary’s roads showed the poor state they were in.

“This should be pay back time for the people in rural Ireland who helped turn the economy around,” said Cllr O'Meara.

Earlier, Cllr Noel Coonan had questioned why parts of the N62 from Thurles through to Templemore and Roscrea were in a worse condition than the same road when it entered Offaly.

“There is no comparison between the condition of the N62 in Tipperary and Offaly,” he said.

Cllr Coonan was supported by Cllr O’Meara, who described roads in the border areas around Offaly as “state-of-the-art” compared to those in Tipperary.

Director of services Marcus O’Connor pointed out that a “lot of money” had been spent on the N62 over the past number of years.

County chief executive Joe MacGrath acknowledged Cllr O’Meara had raised the issue previously but said the loan for public lighting would be self-funding and the council would not need to find another funding stream.

However, the issue with rural roads was that the council would be “digging into” its internal funding to repay any loan. He also warned that the council could be hit by lower funding for its national roads.

Cllr Joe Hannigan suggested that improving rural roads would benefit local industry, including tourism, which he described as a “big economic driver”.