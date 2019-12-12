Tipperary man attacked wife's car with baseball bat over alleged affair

A man whose wife was alleged to have been having an affair damaged her car with a baseball bat, Nenagh Court was told.

Noel Monaghan of The Lodge, Coolderry, pleaded to criminal damage at Castle Street, Roscrea, on April 3, 2019.

The court heard that Mr Monaghan’s wife had parked her car when he caused €820 worth of damage to its windows and lights. When arrested, he told the gardaí that his wife had been having an affair.

He paid for the damage caused during the attack. Solicitor Johnny Spencer, for Mr Monaghan, said that his client had been married for 12 years when the relationship broke down.

He said that Mr Monaghan was 46 years old and had six children, two of which remained with him.

In direct evidence to the court, Mr Monaghan said that he and his wife had been going through difficult times and she was having an affair.

She had promised him that she was not seeing the person, who was known to the gardaí.

That person was with her earlier that day when they had passed him in the car and she had waved to him.

“I was very upset,” said Mr Monaghan, who described the baseball attack on the car as the “sorriest thing I have ever done”.

He said that as a result of it he had lost his home and his business.

“I lost my kids,” he told the court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered a probation report after she heard an allegation that Mr Monaghan had threatened to stop paying maintenance unless his former wife withdrew her statement.

The case was adjourned to February 21, 2020, for a pre-sentencing probation report.