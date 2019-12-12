Tipperary man damaged front door following row with partner

A man who had an argument with his partner damaged the door of their rented home, Nenagh Court was told.

Michael Thompson of 11 The Haven, Millers Brook, Nenagh, pleaded to criminal damage at Millers Brook on November 11, 2019.

Mr Thompson had repaid the €300 needed to repair the damage, the court was told.

Mr Thompson also pleaded to possession of cannabis valued at €20 at Nenagh Garda station on the same date.

Solicitor Elizabeth McKeever, for Mr Thompson, said that her client was 34 years old and had been in a relationship at the time.

"They had an argument and she locked him out of the house. He kicked the door," said Ms McKeever.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Thompson €150 for criminal damage and a further €100 for possession of cannabis.