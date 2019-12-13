Tipperary gardaí seize unlicensed firearms

The gardaí in Tipperary have seized a number of unlicensed firearms from members of the public in recent weeks.

The gardaí are urging holders of firearms to have their licences renewed now, or face the threat of seizure.

Meanwhile the gardaí in Nenagh are seeking the public's assistance to identify the culprits behind a burglary of the public swimming pool and leisure centre on Thursday night last.

Entry was gained through a back door and "significant damage" was caused to the property, a garda spokesman said.

In other crime, a man who was found drunk and abusive at Kenyon Street at 10am on Friday last was arrested for suspected breaches of public order.

A substance, suspected to be cannabis, was seized by members of the Tipperary Drugs Unit at Cormack Drive, Nenagh, on Sunday last. A male was subsequently arrested.

The front of a business premises in Kenyon Street, Nenagh, was maliciously damaged in the early hours of Monday morning. Gardaí have examined CCTV footage and a file is being prepared for the DPP.