Council signs €2m contract for ten houses in Templetuohy

Tipperary County Council has today signed a contract for the development of ten new homes at Pound Street, Templetuohy, which upon completion will be known as Longorchard Park. The scheme, which comprises six three bedroom and four two bedroom homes, has a construction value of €2 million.



Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Municipal District, Councillor Michael Smith welcomed the signing of the contract and said that “This scheme at Templetuohy will deliver high-quality homes to families and people from Tipperary County Council’s housing list These units will be finished to the highest standards and will provide people a place they can be proud to call home.”



Tipperary County Council`s Chief Executive, Joe MacGrath said that “Tipperary County Council is eagerly anticipating delivery of these homes and will continue to work with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government; developers, builders and other stakeholders to continue the delivery of new social housing across our County.”



Sinéad Carr, Director of Services for Housing with Tipperary County Council thanked the design team led by Kenneth Hennessy Architects and added that “We are delighted to be working with J. Davis Construction on this scheme who will construct these much needed homes. This development complements schemes already under construction across the county with further schemes planned for Cahir, Thurles, Tipperary Town and Borrisokane to commence construction in early 2020.”