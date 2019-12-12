Addict handled package of drugs at Thurles district courthouse

A Thurles drug addict who was involved in handling a package of illegal drugs for the purposes of sale and supply, was ordered to undergo a probation report at Thurles district court.

Jeffery Morrissey, of 8 McDonagh Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, appeared before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath in relation to attempting to gain entry to 32 Butler Court, Thurles, on August 22, 2018.

Mr Morrissey attempted to gain entry via a window, which was broken during the incident. Mr Morrissey cut himself on the glass, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Mr Morrissey was later arrested and interviewed by gardaí. He made no admissions.

A forensic analysis returned evidence of Mr Morrissey’s DNA at the scene. Mr Morrissey was charged with causing €400 worth of damage to the window.

Separately, Mr Morrissey was charged with four counts of possession of drugs for sale and supply, and two counts of unlawful possession of drugs, in relation to an incident at Thurles district courthouse on June 26, 2018.

Sgt Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that garda Mark Cullinane received information that a person was receiving a suspicious package at the courthouse that day. This package was subsequently watched.

CCTV evidence showed the defendant attempting to fix the package to the side of a cigarette disposal box at the courthouse. Mr Morrissey was detained at Thurles garda station and interviewed in relation to the matter. He made admissions. The package contained a mix of diamorphine (heroin), cannabis herb, and prescription drugs.

On August 5 this year, Mr Morrissey was charged with being threatening and abusive, and intoxicated in a public place, at Abbey Road, Thurles.

A garda responded to a call regarding a male who was “highly intoxicated”. Mr Morrissey had a wound on his chin and was subsequently treated at the scene. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Thurles garda station.

Mr Morrissey has 80 previous convictions, including 28 for public order matters, and six for drugs.

Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr Morrissey does not have a “great record.” Mr Morrissey is dealing with his addiction issues, said Mr Cadell.

Judge MacGrath heard that Mr Morrissey owed money regarding a drug debt and was “coerced” into handling the drugs package. “He was trying to reduce his debt,” said Mr Cadell. “He has been making efforts in the last 12 months, at Novas.”

Judge MacGrath ordered Mr Morrissey to complete a pre-sentencing probation report by February 4, 2020.