Roscrea SPCA receives €500 from Aldi

Roscrea SPCA has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s community grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Roscrea store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Helen Walsh from Roscrea SPCA by Fergal Tynan, Aldi Roscrea’s ‘charity champion’.

Aldi’s community grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Connor Kenny, Aldi Roscrea store manager said: “the Roscrea store team are proud to have chosen Roscrea SPCA to support.

“ It’s a great cause and the work they do to prevent animal cruelty and promote the welfare of animals in Roscrea makes a huge difference.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating eight stores in county Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in county Tipperary have donated just under 150,000 meals to local charities to date.

As Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige junior baking competition.

Readers can follow Aldi on Facebook at AldiIreland.