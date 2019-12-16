Boherlahan author John G O’Dwyer launches new book, Wild Stories from the Irish Uplands

In his latest book, which is titled Wild Stories from the Irish Uplands, Boherlahan born author John G O’Dwyer shines a light on the rich history and stories associated with Ireland's hill country.

From the world-famous Burren to the Wicklow Mountains and from Slemish, Co Antrim to Carrauntoohil, there are stories of not just olden days, but also of great historical events.

Why does the legend of St Patrick lead pilgrims up Croagh Patrick? How did St Brendan come to be associated with Mount Brandon? Why did the rebels of 1798 find refuge in the Glen of Imaal?

How did the world’s best-known solo climber lose his life to the treacherous coastline of Valentia Island? What brought Republican Liam Lynch to the Knockmealdown Mountains where he died in combat during the Civil War?

The author weaves legend and fact together taking the reader on an unforgettable journey of discovery.

One minute it’s the summit of Slievenamon, the next it is Mount Melleray Abbey, Co Waterford, where he recounts the ‘Ryanair-like’ model of abbey-building that once made the Cistercians the dominant religious order across Europe.

Wild Stories from the Irish Uplands offers a journey the length and breadth of the Irish highlands, through past and present, while you sit in the comfort of your own armchair. It should make a captivating wintertime read.