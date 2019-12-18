Four gardai hospitalised after suffering assaults in two separate incidents in Co. Tipperary

Four gardai were hospitalised with injuries sustained in assaults in two separate incidents in Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir over the weekend.

Three male gardai were treated at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday night for eye injuries they suffered when a man sprayed cleaning fluid into their faces while they were dealing with a domestic incident in Carrick-on-Suir. The incident happened around 9pm.

A man aged in his early 30s was arrested and appeared before Clonmel District Court on Monday charged in connection with the domestic incident. The investigation into the assault of the three gardai is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a female garda was taken to South Tipperary General Hosptail after she suffered a leg injury when she was assaulted by a man at Clonmel Garda Station last Friday evening, December 13.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the garda was assaulted when the man, who was under arrest, violently resisted as she was being placed in a cell at the garda station. The garda was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital.