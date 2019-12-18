Green light for Thurles primary care centre

Thurles has been given a major boost with the news that a Primary Care Centre is to be built in Mitchel Street in the New Year.

Deputy Alan Kelly said the centre will transform healthcare in Thurles and provide much-needed jobs in healthcare and during the construction phase.

“I am delighted to confirm the Thurles Primary Care Centre, which is being developed by Glencar in the old Sweeney’s bakery site in Michel Street. A design and build team has been appointed by Monami Construction and the plan is for the project to start in May or June next year,” he said. Construction will take 15 months, with a view to it being finished by late 2021.

The project already has planning permission and the architects appointed are Reddy Architects, based in Cork. “Agreement has been reached with a GP, and a number of other services will be provided in the Care Centre as well, including physiotherapy, mental health, dental services, and a number of other services which I am pushing on the HSE to bring to the centre as well,” added Deputy Kelly.

There are plans to extend a car park due to the traffic situation in Mitchel Street.

