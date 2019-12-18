Science subject inspection at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles provides a good quality of learning and teaching in Science and Physics, according to a newly published report.

A subject inspection was carried out in Coláiste Mhuire, located in Castlemeadows, Thurles, on September 18 last, and the report was published on November 20.

All schools in the State are subject to such inspections to ensure compliance with national standards.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed is a co-educational secondary school under the auspices of the Tipperary Education and Training Board. It participates in Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS), the Department’s action plan for educational inclusion.

Enrolment stood at 358 post-primary students at the time of the evaluation

The key findings of the report are: “the quality of teaching was good overall in the lessons observed. Teachers were generally well prepared for their lessons, with some scope to develop the use of learning intentions.

“The quality of learning was good overall; planning for group activity and the use of extension exercises had scope for development in some instances.

“Whole-school support and subject provision for the sciences are very good, with Science as a core subject and Physics introduced two years ago. There is a commendably high uptake of science subjects; this has an impact on the use of science laboratories. The schemes of work that the science department has produced are good, with scope for some development.”

The key recommendations are: “learning intentions should be used more consistently to check on learning during lessons and teachers should agree a strategy for students to use them to reflect on their learning.

“To maximise learning, group activities should be structured with clearly defined timeframes, assigned roles and feedback sessions, and extension exercises should be used if needed.

“The board and senior management should seek to prioritise the development of additional laboratory facilities given the high level of curriculum provision in the sciences. The schemes of work need to link learning intentions to more detailed and specific teaching and learning methodologies.”

Full report at education.ie