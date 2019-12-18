Tipperary store donates €500 to children's charity

iCAN Ireland has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Cahir store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Wendy Costello from iCAN Ireland by Aldi’s Richard Blake and Glenn Kilby.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting Adam O'Rahilly, Aldi Cahir Store Manager said: “The Cahir store team are proud to have chosen iCAN Ireland to support. The support network for children with arthritis and their families it provides is invaluable.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating eight stores in County Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Tipperary have donated over 150,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.